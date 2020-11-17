Westside Gunn Gives An Update on Benny the Butcher Following Houston Shooting

Hip-Hop had a stressful week. A couple of rising stars were murdered, and Boosie Badazz and Benny the Butcher were both shot in Texas. The Griselda emcee was shot outside of a Houston Walmart in a botched robbery. Thankfully he is recovering well and Westside Gunn has an update for us.

After Benny was discharged from the hospital, he hopped on a private jet to enjoy some time with Gunn in his recovery.

“I usually wouldn’t even post this but Buzz went From the hospital to a Private Jet to smoking Butchers Breath with me,” Westside captioned the post. “Allahu Akbar #theBUTCHER #GXFR #BSF #BUFFALOKIDS #BabsSon #GODSplan. #LEGEND.”

You can see the update below.