This Thursday, YouTube Originals will produce A Day In The Live featuring Wizkid.
The special 3-hour live stream is a production from the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, a $100 million investment with the purpose to amplify, elevate and champion Black voices and perspectives on YouTube.
A Day In The Live: WizKid will offer fans a look into the day-to-day life of the Nigerian star, connecting fans across the globe to the StarBoy TV channel. The live stream will also show WizKid in preparation for a performance that celebrates the deluxe edition of his new album Made in Lagos.
Advertisement
A Day In The Live: Wizkid is produced by Electric Robin (a Banijay UK company) and Fly On The Wall Entertainment.