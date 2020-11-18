Take a bow Wack 100. A 50 Cent and The Game “Verzuz” battle may come sooner than we think.

On Monday (Nov. 16) Wack 100 took to his Instagram to help facilitate a Verzuz match between two former friends turned enemies. Given their history from the outside looking in, it seemed like a long shot. Each day that long shot turns from potential to a likely possible.

50 Cent recently sat down with Big Boy on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood,” where he says that he is willing to do the battle with The Game.

“If you think about, from my time period, there’s nothing that can match that run,” said the “In Da Club” rapper.

Fif’s 4-5 year run is one of the best we’ve ever seen in Hip-Hop. It all began with his debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin.’ The album became the best selling album of 2003 and is ranked 280 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums Of All Time.

50’s compliance comes as a shock, especially after T.I.’s persistent attempt to make the G-Unit CEO his VERZUZ opponent. Despite agreeing to headline the event with The Game, he made sure to state some rules and conditions.

“You know what? Look. Okay, he can’t play no records with my voice on it,” he says.

He goes on to say there is a purpose behind doing the battle with The Game, rather than someone else.

“As much as we argued and fought in the early stages, I would rather see him benefit from the momentum than someone else.”

Peep the full interview below. The Verzuz conversation begins at the 12:40.