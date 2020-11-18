With the recent news that Lil Wayne was hit with federal firearms charges just weeks after his public support for President Trump in his losing cause of reelection, 50 Cent took to IG to sound off on Weezy about who he needs to call to try to get him out of this jam.

In his regular, serious, but comedic fashion, Fif wrote, “wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him wayne. get that fool on the phone. 🤦‍♂️they gonna try to put you in jail for supporting trump.”

Last month, Wayne shared a photo of him shaking Trump’s hand and stating that he supports his Platinum Plan, which angered many in the urban and Hip Hop communities. 50 contends that Wayne was paid to publicly support Trump, referencing when he was offered $1 million to attend Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

