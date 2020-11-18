The PUMA family is growing after adding global pop superstar Dua Lipa as the newest face of the company’s women’s business.



“I am so excited to announce my partnership with PUMA,” said Dua Lipa. “From performance rehearsals to hiking in the hills, it’s important to feel comfortable & look good. I’ve got so many ideas for the projects and campaigns I’ll be taking part in and look forward to bringing them all to life with my PUMA family.”



Dua will collaborate with the global sports brand to help inspire women around the world through both global campaigns and inclusive initiatives close to her heart. Dua and PUMA share the values of determined, confident, joyful, and brave, while also being an advocate for awareness around women’s issues and gender equality.



“We are thrilled to welcome Dua to our family”, said Adam Petrick, PUMA’s Global Director of Brand and Marketing. “We were drawn towards her creativity, passion, drive, and the way in which she resonates with the young female consumer. But most importantly, we were moved by her authentic passion to close the gender gap and look forward to supporting her through several brand initiatives we have planned together. We think she embodies what today’s consumer is looking for in a role model.”



Dua will now headline PUMA’s “She Moves Us” campaign, which focuses on inspiring women who move together to achieve and connect in sport and culture.



The multi-year partnership will start with Dua Lipa presenting sponsors of her fun-filled “Studio 2054” virtual performance where both she and her dancers will wear PUMA.