Footaction has announced a new multi-year partnership with artist and entrepreneur B. Simone. The new partnership begins with a women’s capsule collection, which will be exclusively available online and in select Footaction stores nationwide beginning today.



Footaction’s collaboration with B. Simone is rooted in the desire to create a head-to-toe offering for women.



“Footaction is focused on supporting Black Entrepreneurs, and we are excited to partner with B. Simone on her journey to inspire her fans,” said Patrick Walsh, Vice President & General Manager, Footaction. “During a time of uncertainty for youth, she is the embodiment of persevering through life’s challenges and manifesting your dreams.”



The first collection from B. Simone is inspired by the on-the-go woman, ranging from pieces in cozy loungewear to a night out. This launch features black tees, hoodies, crewnecks, joggers, and leggings with colorful gradient graphics paying homage to B. Simone’s “Babygirls” and her birth year, 1990.



“I shopped at Footaction in high school and I still find some of my favorite pieces here today. It’s a dream come true to be collaborating with such an amazing brand … it feels surreal,” said B. Simone. “This capsule is for my ‘Babygirls’ to feel comfortable no matter what the day holds.”



You can see the collection at www.footaction.com/b-simone.html.



