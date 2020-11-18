With all of the fanfare surrounding the upcoming Verzuz battle between ATL trap stars Jeezy and Gucci Mane, it has now been announced that the virtual showdown will be followed up with an after party at Atlanta’s famed Compound Nightclub.

The two A-Town vets have traded jabs online preceding tomorrow’s face-off, with Gucci referring to Jeezy as “Sno-Cone” and even posted a meme about shooting and killing Jeezy’s associate Pookie-Loc in self defense a month following their “Icy” single release in 2005.

Some critics have even anticipated violence in regards to tonight’s battle.

Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s Verzuz battle will broadcast simultaneously on Instagram and Apple Music on November 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT.