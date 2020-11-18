Hip Hop fans thought the flyer was photoshopped when Gucci Mane announced that he swapped places with T.I. in the Verzuz battle against Jeezy.

This may be one Verzuz competition that may require security because their beef is deep-rooted and way more serious than some Internet feud. But the cyber buzz is definitely concerning.

Gucci shared a not-so-funny meme teasing the fact that he bodied one of Jeezy’s mans.

Advertisement

The meme had an image of a still shot of a man charging at his daughter’s murder suspect. The caption read, “go dig ya partna up n***a I bet he can’t he say shit,” referencing Gucci’s 2012 record, “Truth” where he addresses the death of Henry L. Clarke III, aka rapper Pookie Loc.

In 2005, Pookie Loc and three other men broke into Guwop’s home and began assaulting him. That’s when the “Lemonade” rapper got the strap and let the bullets fly before the men fled the scene.

Pookie was wounded and found dead at a nearby elementary school.

Gucci was charged for the murder but it was later acquitted after he argued self-defense.

The bloody incident happened after the Atlanta rappers had a disagreement over the rights to the 2005 single, “Icy.” There were rumors that Jeezy put a $10,000 bounty on Gucci’s chain which he referenced in the first verse of “Truth”: “A $10,000 bounty put on my neck I hope you didn’t pay them, ’cause they didn’t have no success.”

Snowman later denied the allegations in a 2015 interview with Genius. “I never spoke on it and over the years it’s something that bothered me because I felt I was never able to explain the situation because that’s against the G-Code,” he said. “I just wanted to put that in the air like, Lord knows I would never send homie on no dummy mission. I got too much love.”

The battle is going down on Thursday at 8pm. Who you got your money on?