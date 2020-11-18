Jamie Foxx launched a fund to honor his late sister, DeOndra Dixon.

The actor joined the virtual Global Down Syndrome Fundraiser Beautiful Be Yourself fashion show.

The event raised an impressive $1.9 million which will be used for life-saving research and medical care.

The event also featured a tribute for Dixon by Phillipp Phillips who sung, “Gone, Gone, Gone.”

The Oscar-award winning actor attended the event, representing his baby sister who was named Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011.

Jamie Foxx announced that he’s joining forces with Global’s founder, Michelle Sie Whitten, to launch The DeOndra Dixon fund.

Dixon, who passed away last month, inspired Global’s Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned…,” Foxx wrote announcing the tragedy. “I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light…”

“I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… ,” he continued, before joking, “Even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money…”

“Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music…,” Foxx wrote.

“Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me,” he shared. “I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers… 💔💔💔.”