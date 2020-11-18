LaVar Ball continues to show why he should always be considered for father of the year.

LaVar was a guest on Bro Bible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast and talked about what he told his sons. Ball has three sons — Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo. Lonzo is already in the NBA, and LaMelo is set to become a high pick this week.

LaVar says he warned his sons that they’re not going to find a good girlfriend while playing in the NBA.

“You’re never going to meet a nice woman, especially in basketball. If you’re in this profession when you have all this fame and notoriety, how are you going to meet a good girl? You’re not because, what, you’re going to meet are in that restaurant where you eat, or are you going to go to a club where you dance or you’re going to meet her at the arena? So, I hate to tell you, you’re going to meet a h-e,” Ball said.

Doesn’t matter if you agree with Ball or not, this is great advice for young men that are worth millions. If more fathers took this approach and schooled their sons, society might be in a better place.