A new independent spirits brand, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal has launched in the United States and Mexico, backed by NBA superstar LeBron James.



Lobos 1707, named after the Spanish word for “wolves” and dedicated to celebrating the strength of the pack, is led by Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio and Chief Executive Officer Dia Simms.



The premium spirit is inspired by a centuries-old distillation process and creates a new unique product, which will be available in Joven, Reposado, Extra Añejo, and Mezcal Artesanal.

A brand named after wolves, of course, needs a Wolfpack, the trio of James, Simms, and Osorio includes Maverick Carter who invested alongside the Lakers star due to the quality of the product, core company values, and the opportunity to build a strong consumer brand with diverse leadership.



“Creating and designing Lobos 1707 is about love, legacy and authenticity,” says Osorio. “I see Lobos 1707 as another way of storytelling. The story begins and ends with our love for the spirit, from the aging process to holding the bottle and sharing the first sip. It’s a story that celebrates our pack and our extended family who has been with us throughout our journey. Above all, Lobos 1707 represents unity.”

“I knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special. When I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” says James. “Lobos 1707 is about celebrating the strength of the group and bringing people together. It’s about shared passion and values. I love sipping tequila with my friends, and we want a brand that speaks to us.”



James and Carter are part of Main Street Advisors Investment Group, which co-led the investment of Lobos 1707 with Mezorio Spirits. Anthony Davis and Draymond Green are also investors through MSA along with Klutch Sports Group CEO and Founder, Rich Paul. Torch Capital rounds out the investment team.

Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are currently available at select retailers and restaurants throughout New York City, Florida and California and online at https://www.reservebar.com/collections/lobos-1707