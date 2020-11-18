The collaboration between Lids and Chris Brickly has spawned a new hat Color Blind x Lids hat.



The new hate represents equality and seeing the light in everybody. The Color Blind hat comes in a snapback silhouette and features the Color Blind logo on the front panel, the Color Blind wordmark on the side panel, and the phrases “Stop” and “No One Above No One” embroidered on the undervisor and above the snaps respectively.



The hat retails at $40 and will be available at Lids stores and Lids.com starting Tuesday, November 17.

At the top of October, Brickley and Lids announced their partnership.



“Growing up, it meant a lot when I was able to walk into Lids with my Dad and get a hat,” said Brickley. “Years later, to be partners with Lids is a dream come true.”



You can see the new hat below.