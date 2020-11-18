Mariah Carey is Set to Star in ‘Magical Christmas Special’ Featuring Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, Snoop Dogg & More

Mariah Carey began preparing for the holidays immediately after Halloween and this year she’s going to make it special.

She announced a star-studded Christmas special and soundtrack featuring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and more.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is scheduled to debut on December 4th on Apple TV+.

The glittery production also includes Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, and her twins with Nick Cannon, Moroccan and Monroe.

The accompanying soundtrack is composed of “full of brand new interpretations,” as per a statement. The collection will be available exclusively on Apple Music on the same the special airs, until December 11th.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer plans to appear on a special with Zane Lowe on December 7th to discuss her holiday playlist, new music, and memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

If you think that’s lit. Fans will get the chance to spend Christmas virtually with MC for a six-hour “Holiday Hits” Apple Music special.