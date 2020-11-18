Last year John Legend took the title for PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive. This year, the people have spoken and given the title to Killmonger aka Michael B. Jordan.

When asked how this title made the actor feel, he stated that it’s a “cool feeling.”

“You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of,” he said.

Michael B. Jordan Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2020: 'The Women in My Family Are Proud of This One' https://t.co/RcwUKqAUYn (@michaelb4jordan) pic.twitter.com/SEAZTl13xs — People (@people) November 18, 2020

In the cover story for the 33-year-old, the Jersey native recalls what it was like to be front and center in the Black Lives Matter protest. “I think there’s a time and a place for everything,” he begins. “I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact. We can all take action. Big or small. To help create the change we want to see.”

The actor then shares that the women in his family are very supportive of his new title. “When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well. This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

Congratulations to Michael B. Jordan. We’re sure this is a title for the actor, that the ladies agree with!