With the season set for December 22, the NBA has announced its structure and format for the 2020-21 season.



The forthcoming season will include a Play-In Tournament to determine the seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference. With the season beginning on December 22, the league targets to play 72 games.



Each team will play three games against each intraconference opponent, with each pairing featuring either two home games and one road game or one home game and two road games. Within each team’s division, the league office has randomly assigned which two opponents will be played twice at home and which two opponents will be played twice on the road.



All five teams from within a division will play all five teams from one other intraconference division twice at home, and all five teams from the remaining intraconference division twice on the road. Each team will play two games against each interconference opponent, with each pairing featuring one home game and one road game.

The regular-season schedule will be released in two parts. The first half will be released at the start of the training camp with the other half being released in the second half. All-Star break is set for March 5-10 of 2021.



You can read the full breakdown of the forthcoming season here.