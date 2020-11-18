ABC’s ‘For Life’ is back for a second season. Following a seat-edging freshman season, viewers are certainly in for a treat.

The ABC drama is loosely based on the life of New Jersey lawyer, Issac Wright Jr. Wright was wrongly convicted on drug charges under New Jersey’s kingpin laws. In the show, Aaron Wallace, played by Nicholas Pinnock, battle daily trials and tribulations as he attempts to overturn his case. The thrilling first season ended with the judge granting Wallace a chance at present his case in front of a new jury.

Based on Season 2’s trailer, Wallace continues his attitude of persistence and perseverance as he fights to present his case.

Season 2 of ‘For Life’ premieres tonight on ABC at 10 PM EST/ 7 PM PST. Check out the trailer below.