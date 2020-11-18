Spotify’s global emerging artist program, RADAR, has announced their latest artist partnership with 17-year-old Los Angeles via Australia rap sensation The Kid LAROI.



Just last week, LAROI dropped off his deluxe mixtape F**k Love (Savage), which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart, #3 on Spotify’s Top Global Albums chart, and #2 on Spotify’s Top US Albums chart with over 150 million Spotify streams since release.



In celebration, Spotify and The Kid LAROI teamed for a mini-documentary, taking you through early Hollywood dreams, getting his start, and living semi-homeless in Sydney.



Lil Bibby also makes an appearance in the mini-doc, along with the late Juice WRLD’s manager, Peter Jideonwo, who details the encounter as “He acted like he ran Australia at the age of 13.”



You can see the mini-doc below.