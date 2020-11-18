On this date in 1993, Tupac Amaru Shakur and three other men were arrested and charged with sexual assault after a woman claimed that Shakur and the three men raped her in his hotel room. Even though the cultural icon denied he himself had ever touched her without consent, Shakur was still convicted a year later and sentenced to 18 months to ​4 1⁄ 2 years in Clinton Correctional Facility in New York.

Ayanna Johnson claimed that she did give consensual oral sex to Shakur on the dance floor and in the hotel room on the night of the incident, but returned to the hotel the next day to say she was raped by all four men. On The Arsenio Hall Show, Shakur said he was hurt that “a woman would accuse me of taking something from her.”

Eight months into his sentence during a pending appeal, Suge Knight, CEO of Death Row Records, arranged for posting of his $1.4 million bond. he signed to Death Row Records alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg…and the rest is Hip Hop history!

