Tory Lanez didn’t appear for court on Wednesday morning but his lawyer entered a not guilty plea deal to using a semiautomatic firearm to shoot Megan Thee Stallion on his behalf, according to The New York Times.

Megan didn’t appear in court either, but the outlet reports that the state of Los Angeles can level more charges against the Toronto rapper for possibly violating his court order to stay 100 feet from Meg via social media and lyrics from his Daystar album.

Tory was charged last month with one felony count of possession of an unregistered, loaded firearm. He’s facing 22 years for allegedly shooting Megan two times in her feet on July 12th after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

Advertisement

“Yes, this n***a Tory shot me,” she explained in August on Instagram live. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

Meg was treated for her gun wounds but Tory has repeatedly denied harming her, and discredited her claims on his latest musical effort.