Trippie Redd may have costed himself a possible Jay-Z feature in the future with his joke. Let’s hope not.

Over the years, we’ve gotten a number of Jay-Z pictures and memes, even though the billionaire mogul is the least likely to get on social media. There is the infamous Jay-Z dive, the ridicule of him skipping leg day and more. He does not have an Instagram account, but his last post on social media referred to his 2018 line on Meek Mill’s “What’s Free.”

The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat) now go pick up Meek album . Drake and Meek on there together . — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) November 30, 2018

On Tuesday pictures surfaced of Hov in Hawaii working off some of that quarantine weight along with close friends Emory Jones, Ty Ty Smith and more. The ROC Nation founder quickly became a trending topic on the internet for his weight. The pictures even garnered some ridicule from folks once posted. One person in particular was Pegasus rapper Trippie Redd. He took to the comments under DJ Akademiks post saying, “444 pounds,” playing off Hov’s last album release, 4:44.

Trippie along with a number of other young Gen-Z fans took to Ak’s comments as well to echo the same pleasantries. Let’s hope he can still get a Hov feature following the comments.