Our forever President Barack Obama’s latest memoir is already a best-seller and sets a new record for first-day sales for the publisher Penguin Random House.

A Promised Land sold more than 887,000 units in the U.S. in all formats and editions, including pre-orders, e-books and audio.

“We are thrilled with the first day sales,” said David Drake, publisher of the Penguin Random House imprint Crown. “They reflect the widespread excitement that readers have for President Obama’s highly anticipated and extraordinarily written book.”

Similar to his wife, Michelle Obama’s memoir, Becoming, Barack’s A Promised Land set a new record for preorders.

The 768-page book chronicles Barack Obama’s two-term presidency, the Donald Trump administration, and police and race relations.

Time Magazine reports that the book touches on Obamacare and the failed Climate bill. “

[The book is] offering new details sure to titillate D.C. politicos. His insight into his mindset during his biggest presidential moments is a reminder of his thoughtfulness at a time when deep thought and reflection are desperately needed in the corridors of power,” Time writes.

