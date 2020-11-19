According to a confirmed report from TMZ, Let’s Stay Together actor Bert Belasco was found dead in a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia. He was 38 years old.

According to his father Bert Sr., Belasco allegedly suffered a brain aneurysm, but the cause of death has yet to be determined.

According to the report, Belasco was prepping for a new movie role and was required to quarantine at the hotel before he could come on set. His girlfriend, who couldn’t contact Belasco, asked hotel staff to check on him, who discovered Belasco uresponsive woth blood on his sheets.

Belasco also appeared on several episodes of “Pitch,” “I’m Dying Up Here,” and has lots of one-off roles in series such as “American Princess,” “Superstore,” “The Mick,” “The Soul Man,” “No Names,” “The Big Show Show,” ‘NCIS,’ ‘Key and Peele,’ ‘Justified’ and others.

Condolences go out to his family and friends who are mourning his passing.