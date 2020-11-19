It’s with deep sadness to report that Bobby Brown is mourning the loss of another child.

The singer’s oldest son, Landon Brown, confirmed the unfortunate news about his brother’s passing. “I love you forever King,” the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson tells E! News that authorities responded to a medical emergency on Wednesday and found a dead body on the scene.

Bobby Brown Jr.’s death comes five years after his sister, Bobbi Kristina, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in 2015.

Their father honored his baby girl’s memory on the fifth anniversary of her passing in July. “There’s no way to explain how I feel. I miss you so much little girl you stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you.”

Bobby fathered Bobby Jr. with his on-and-off girlfriend of 11 years, Kim Ward.

It looks like Bobby Jr. was following in his father’s footsteps and following his music dreams. The recent song he promoted is called “Say Something.”

Our prayers are with the Brown family. This year has already been a lot.