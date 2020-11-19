It has been reported earlier today that Boosie Badazz is not recovering at promising speed. The Baton Rounge, LA native was shot in the leg not too long after the death of his close from Mo3 earlier this month. At the time of the shooting, Boosie went to Mo3’s hometown of Dallas, TX to pay his respects to his friend.

Multiple reports stated that Boosie’s sprinter van was the target of a shooting, while others state that his van was caught in cross-fire during the shooting. At the moment nothing is confirmed. However, Boosie Badazz may need to receive leg amputation due to the worsening of the condition. In addition, Boosie has a pre-existing condition of diabetes.

The “Independent” rapper took to his new Instagram account (@booosienewig) to confirm that he’s not doing too well, but he is looking for a doctor.

“Yes I’m not doing that good I have a short amount of time to find a specialist doctor who’s work on fixing body parts, that cost hundreds of thousands.”

TMZ reports that Boosie has returned to his place of residence after being discharged from a Dallas hospital. He needed multiple surgeries in order to treat the bullet wound. One procedure needed to remove the bullet fragments. The other procedure put screws in his leg to assist with the healing process. Earlier reports suggested possible amputation due to Boosie’s diabetic condition. TMZ reports that his diet was the only medical concern going forward, prior to surgery.

His set to fully recover after 6 weeks. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Boosie Badazz as we continue to wish Boosie a speedy recovery.