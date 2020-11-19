Dr. Dre wants the deposition for his divorce proceedings to be done remotely due to his concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. But Nicole Young wants it done in-person and argues that her soon-to-be ex-husband hasn’t been concerned about the coronavirus.

Nicole feels an in-person deposition is necessary to prevent the possibility of him being coached, and her legal team claims they need to be able to see his reactions.

She says that the media mogul has “freely entertained” multiple people at his home and other locations. In new documents obtained by TMZ, she claims that he participated in several social functions “without implementing even the slightest amount of social distancing protocol.”

On top of that Nicole alleges Dre has been “entering and exiting the homes of multiple women around the Los Angeles area.”

Dr. Dre already received a W in the spousal support battle. The divorce has gotten ugly as Nicole battled over the validity of their prenuptial agreement. She recently questioned if he fathered any children out of wedlock.