America’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci is warning citizens to limit or cancel family travel and gatherings during the holiday season. Citing that many of the small family gatherings are how the virus spreads. Adding that most infections come from these types of gatherings.

“Because of the almost intuitive instinct that when you’re with people you know … and no one appears to be physically ill that it’s OK to congregate 10, 12 people for drinks or a meal or what have you, but it’s indoors because the weather is cold, that’s where we’re seeing these types of outbreaks,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases explained.

“As we get into the colder weather, we should really think twice about these kind of dinner parties where you’re not sure of whether the people that are in your bubble (are safe),” he said. “Then you’re going to start seeing these unanticipated infections related to innocent home gatherings, particularly as we head into the holiday season.”

Cold weather states are watching cases go up and space for those with new infections decrease. Hospitals simply don’t have the room to house everyone. And the simple fact that hospitals see more visitors during cold weather seasons is alarming.

Fauci is simply warning Americans of the risk of seeking out holiday R&R. The risk is not worth the reward. The Doctor warns, “Because the risk of not traveling is less than the risk of traveling,” he told the paper, adding his own daughters aren’t coming home for the holidays either.

Fauci adds, “So you’ve got to decide, during this interesting period of a lot of infection going on, colder weather, indoors: Do you want to travel and go to a Thanksgiving meal where there may be 12, 15, 20 people?”

Put simply, stay safe and be smart! We will make it through this if we follow protocol and listen to the experts.