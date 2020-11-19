The entire rap game is currently revolving around Jeezy. Not only does he have the most discussed VERZUZ battle on the horizon with longtime enemy Gucci Mane, but he is also ready to drop off a new album.



That album is a sequel, The Recession 2, and now the trackless is available via HNNM.



The forthcoming release brings in Rick Ross, Tamika Mallory, Ne-Yo, Yo Gotti, Demi Lovato, and Lil Duval. Aside from that, it’s just snow for a smooth 15 tracks.



You can see the trackless below and let us know if anything stands out for you.

THE RECESSION 2

11.20.20 PRE ORDER NOW. pic.twitter.com/ImPl6AYIQm — Sno (@Jeezy) November 16, 2020

1. Oh Lord f. Tamika Mallory

2. Here We Go

3. Modern Day

4. Back f. Yo Gotti

5. Da Ghetto f. E-40

6. Ni**az

7. Death Of Me

8. Stimulus Check

9. My Reputation f. Demi Lovato & Lil Duval

10. The Glory f. Ne-Yo

11. Live And Die

12. Praying Right

13. Therapy For My Soul

14. Almighty Black Dollar f. Rick Ross

15. The Kingdom