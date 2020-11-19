Just ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors received alarming news as Klay Thompson suffered a right lower leg injury while working out in Los Angeles.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has now updated the injury, reporting that Thompson has suffered a season-ending torn Achilles.
The injury derails what the Warriors and Dub Nation hoped would be another run at a championship. Thompson missed all of last season after tearing an ACL in his left knee while playing in the 2019 NBA Finals.
Later in the evening, the Warriors used their No. 2 draft pick to draft James Wiseman, who will insert into center role for the team.
Prayers go out to the recovery of Thompson.
