Just ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors received alarming news as Klay Thompson suffered a right lower leg injury while working out in Los Angeles.



ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski has now updated the injury, reporting that Thompson has suffered a season-ending torn Achilles.

Source: Golden State’s Klay Thompson has suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

The injury derails what the Warriors and Dub Nation hoped would be another run at a championship. Thompson missed all of last season after tearing an ACL in his left knee while playing in the 2019 NBA Finals.



Later in the evening, the Warriors used their No. 2 draft pick to draft James Wiseman, who will insert into center role for the team.

Prayers go out to the recovery of Thompson.

Advertisement