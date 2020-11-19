A while back, Lil Baby didn’t know Kanye West wanted to work with him. Ye called him his current favorite rapper and now it appears the song happened.



Our Generation Music highlights the two Hip-Hop superstars with director Hype Williams for a new song “Hurricanes.”



A collaboration with Kanye for Lil Baby would be the latest achievement for an MVP run in 2020. This link could also be the last of features for Baby as he is focused on an album.



Check out the behind-the-scenes sneak below.

Kanye West and Lil Baby are shooting a music video for their upcoming song “Hurricanes” 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/imWlU2nJ02 — STRAPPED | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) November 18, 2020