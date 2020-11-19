Lil Baby is more than deserving of Apple Music’s Artist of The Year Award. His consistency and hit-making ability is unparalleled. As a result, there’s no surprise to his win. Back in February, the Quality Control Music superstar dropped his second studio album, My Turn. The album debuted atop the Billboard 200 charts and later returned to the top spot months later for multiple weeks. With hits such as “Woah,” “We Paid,” and more, Lil Baby also put his name in the conversation for album of the year as well.

Lil Baby has been awarded the title of Artist of the Year by Apple Music 🐐 pic.twitter.com/VRe0Y8eZTs — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) November 19, 2020

Following the tragic murders of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, he dropped “The Bigger Picture.” The track became a protest anthem in the fight against police brutality and racism.

It won a BET Hip-Hop Award for best Impact Track. It is also the ATLien’s highest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. He has provided a number of feature to many artists this year as well including the late Pop Smoke, his label signee 42 Dugg, Davido, Money Man and more.

Now he is shutting down the features to gear up for his next project. Along with Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch scored big wins as well. The H-Town Hottie won Breakthrough Artist of The Year. Roddy took home Song of The Year for “The Box” and Album of The Year for Please Excuse Me for Being Anti-Social.