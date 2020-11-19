Yesterday was the launch of Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova collection. The Fashion Nova X Megan Thee Stallion collection is for women of all shapes, sizes, and heights, especially tall girls at affordable prices ranging from $24.99 to $199.99.

The collection has a full assortment of statement styles, including premium denim, luxe corset bodysuits and tops with matching pants, jaw-dropping dresses, and plush outerwear, and fits ranging from junior to plus sizes, and even matching pet clothes! The capsule collection boasts 106 pieces in total.

“Designing this line with Fashion Nova has been a labor of love,” said Megan Thee Stallion. “Not only am I able to bring my signature look to all the hotties out there, but I was able to create sexy and beautiful clothing that fit bodies of all shapes, sizes, and heights. If you’re a tall girl like me, finding clothes that have savage style has never been easy, until now.”

Pieces included in the line are:

Premium statement denim wear that feature details like patchwork, exaggerated fringe, ultra-fraying, lace up and swinging flare hemmed bottoms, ombre washes, and stacked hems.

that feature details like patchwork, exaggerated fringe, ultra-fraying, lace up and swinging flare hemmed bottoms, ombre washes, and stacked hems. Stand out tops and bodysuits that are perfect to pair with the crafted jeans and incorporate extra touches like corset bodices, animal print, and chain details that include a variety of tie-front tops and revealing halters.

that are perfect to pair with the crafted jeans and incorporate extra touches like corset bodices, animal print, and chain details that include a variety of tie-front tops and revealing halters. Maxi-ribbed dresses, skirt and pant sets that have streetwear aesthetic ease, fit like a glove and are made in rich earth tones with luxe fabric and sexy slits and slashes in all the right places.

that have streetwear aesthetic ease, fit like a glove and are made in rich earth tones with luxe fabric and sexy slits and slashes in all the right places. Luxurious outerwear that are made of lush faux fur and include a bouncy feather cropped jacket and three-piece fuzzy coat set.

that are made of lush faux fur and include a bouncy feather cropped jacket and three-piece fuzzy coat set. Chic matching pet wear so your four-legged furry friends can look just as stylish as you.