Nicki Minaj’s freshman project is turning 10 years old on Friday.

In honor of the cultural shifting project, the Queens rapper announced a virtual event will be held. “Barbz, Friday is the 10 year anniversary of Pink Friday,” she tweeted. “Get your outfits ready for the virtual celebration.”

Barbz, Friday is the 10 year anniversary of Pink Friday. 🥺🦄 get your outfits ready for the virtual celebration. 🎀 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) November 19, 2020

Pink Friday was Nicki’s debut studio album and spawned singles like “Your Love”, “Check It Out”, “Right Thru Me”, “Moment 4 Life”, and “Fly.”

Advertisement

The collection sold 375,000 copies in its first week and ultimately sat at the top spot on the charts in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The project got a Grammy nod at the 2012 Grammys for Best Rap Album. Nicki Minaj also got nominated for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for the single “Moment 4 Life.”

It seems like just yesterday all the girls were on their way to school with pink hair, bangs, and Chinese letters on their arms.