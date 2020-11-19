For the first time in a while T.I. has finally said something not controversial.

T.I. made an appearance on Ebro’s Apple Music’s The Ebro Show and the two discussed the 25 track playlist T.I. made “The Message,” which celebrates Black love. Kendrick Lamar was a frequently featured artist in the playlist and caught the attention of Ebro, who then asked T.I. “What [does] Kendrick mean to you as a fan of rap?”

T.I. then went on to crown King Kendrick “the most successful revolutionary rapper alive.”

“Present day, I think he’s probably the most successful revolutionary rapper alive, you dig?” T.I. said “It’s hard to sell. It’s hard to do good business in the revolutionary category, you know what I mean? It’s not easy … Artists like KRS-One, even Common, Mos Def, the Roots … usually have to trade commercial success for speaking truth in the revolution … And Kendrick has been the one who has been able to simultaneously achieve both. That’s extremely special. That’s an art within itself.”

The world patiently awaits the return of Kendrick Lamar. A few leaked songs made their way to the internet and Lamar was spotted around Los Angeles filming music videos a few months ago, hopefully for his upcoming album. K.Dot recently dropped his first feature on “Look Over Your Shoulder” off of Busta Rhymes latest album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God. He probably won’t respond to T.I.’s compliment, but hopefully he doesn’t keep us waiting too much longer for some music.