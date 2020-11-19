In a hearing in a Los Angeles County court yesterday, Tory Lanez’s lawyer appeared on his behalf to enter a not guilty plea in the shooting of rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez was charged last month with 1 count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and 1 count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Lanez faces more than 20 years behind bars if he is found guilty.

The state also considered charging Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, with violating the protective order to stay away from her with indirect references in social media posts and song lyrics.

In a recent interview with GQ, Megan said that Peterson attempted to pay off her and her friend to keep quiet about the shooting. His attorney Shawn Holley refuted these claims and Peterson contends that he did not shoot the “W.A.P.” rapper.

The next court hearing is slated for January 20.