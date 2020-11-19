Travis Scott just launched the Cactus Jack Foundation and his first initiative will be an HBCU scholarship program.

The schools on his radar include Grambling State University, which is where his mother attended, Prairie View A&M University, which is his grandfather’s college, Morehouse College, Howard University, and Texas Southern University.

La Flame will handpick recipients who have been impacted by the pandemic and are facing financial hardship. Travis tells TMZ, “My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college, I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing.”

Travis Scott attended the University at Texas before dropping out his sophomore year to pursue his music career. That clearly worked out for him but it’s dope to see he still values higher education.

Many successful entertainers went back to school to further their education. Maybe the Houston native will complete his Bachelor’s one day.