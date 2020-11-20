Amazon Studios acquired the rights to Eddie Murphy’s highly-anticipated Coming 2 America sequel from Paramount Studios.

Fans will get to stream the cast’s reunion on March 21, 2021.

James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson are all set to reprise their roles. Set to join the cast is Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor.

The original Coming 2 America was a cultural phenomenon and grossed over $288 million worldwide.

In this film, Murphy’s character Prince Akeem is already crowned and has to make another trip to Queens.

Are you ready for the sequel?