Halle Berry was on Instagram live with her longtime friend, Lindsay Flores, chatting about the first time they orgasmed.

Flores said she could remember but Berry’s first time was an experience to remember.

“I remember my first orgasm,” the Oscar-winner recalled. “I did it to myself.” She revealed that she was just eleven-years-old.

Advertisement

Halle Berry added she was “figuring out my sexuality — like most girls,” before she joked that she felt bad for Flores for not remembering her first time.

“I feel bad for myself,” Lindsay responded. “Maybe I gave it to myself.”

Halle has been in a sharing spirit in recent days. Two months ago she confirmed her relationship with singer Van Hunt.