After a very heated battle VERZUZ battle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy showed it was all a ruse and performed “So Icy” together to show that it was peace in the Atlanta streets. They even hit the club together afterward.



Everybody wasn’t feeling the moment, that includes enemy to both Freddie Gibbs who made sure he tweeted his feelings once the duel concluded.



“Jeezy might as well apologized,” Gibbs offered on the timeline.

Just a day before Gibbs tweeted at Jeezy and questioned his thought to do the battle. Should Gibbs let it go? Let us know.