All of the drama of the VERZUZ is behind us, now we move forward with new music. Today Jeezy released The Recession 2.



Preceding the release of the album as the single “Therapy for my Soul,” which targeted Freddie Gibbs and 50 Cent. Across the 15 total tracks, Rick Ross, Tamika Mallory, Ne-Yo, Yo Gotti, Demi Lovato, and Lil Duval all make appearances.

1. Oh Lord ft. Tamika Mallory

2. Here We Go

3. Modern Day

4. Back feat. Yo Gotti

5. Da Ghetto ft. E-40

6. Niggaz

7. Death of Me

8. Stimulus Check

9. My Reputation ft. Demi Lovato, & Lil Duval

10. The Glory ft. Ne-Yo

11. Live and Die

12. Praying Right

13. Therapy For My Soul

14. Almighty Black Dollar ft. Rick Ross

15. The Kingdom

You can hear it all below.

