Meek Mill has returned with a four-track of heat he has worked on, which he titled the Quarantine Pack. The release brings in Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and Vory for the release.
The drop comes with a video for the Durk-assisted “Pain Away,” which Drake was pushed to be available to the streets back in October.
Meek Mill Drops Four Songs in New ‘Quarantine Pack’ EP
