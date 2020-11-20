Share:

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Mail
  • Copy URL Link copied
  • Text Message
  • Reddit



Meek Mill has returned with a four-track of heat he has worked on, which he titled the Quarantine Pack. The release brings in Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and Vory for the release.

The drop comes with a video for the Durk-assisted “Pain Away,” which Drake was pushed to be available to the streets back in October. 