Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album Good News is now available. The new release is a 17 track effort featuring singles like “Girls in the Hood,” “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug and the Beyoncé assisted “Savage” remix.



Additional guests include DaBaby, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, City Girls, SZA, and Mustard.



The album opens with “Shots Fired” and air out of Tory Lanez over a beat which samples The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Who Shot Ya?”

You shot a 5’10” bitch, with a .22

Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets weren’t pellets

A pussy n*gga with a pussy gun in his feelings

Okay, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch

We all know this shit, I coulda came back with

You can hear the full album below.