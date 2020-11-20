Last week it was reported that Mo3 was gunned down on a freeway in his hometown of Dallas.

The rapper was stuck in traffic before he quickly thought on his feet and ran for his life. But the gunman was masked, armed, and on his tail. Sadly, the whole thing was captured on surveillance footage.

The Dallas Police Department released the picture on Thursday night hoping that the public can help them identify the male suspect who was driving a 2014 or 2015 Black Chevy Camaro.

Mo3 was reportedly being chased before he ran into traffic on the freeway.

Boosie Badazz visited Dallas to pay respect to his friend and was shot. He’s reportedly not doing well and facing complication due to his diabetes.

There were reports suggesting that he would need his leg amputated but his manager Louis Givens confirms that’s “fake news.”

Mo3 was only 28 years old.