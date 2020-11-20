Quavo quickly defended his relationship as some bizarre rumors came into play. Everything is all good in the Glacier/So Icy home.

Since the beginning of their relationship, Quavo and Saweetie have been one of Hip-Hop’s cutest young couples. The two even started a couple of trending topic after Quavo revealed how he slid in Saweetie’s Dms in order to get her attention.

HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING 😂 pic.twitter.com/hIYyicrfIj — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 7, 2020

Since being together, the couple has been the center of the Birkin Bag drama, which was encouraged by Saweetie. The conversation has even taken a life of its own. The “Tap In” rapper has created hilarious skits and content that feature her Birkin Bags. The couple headlined a GQ cover story about their relationship this past Summer. In retrospect, things have been going well for Ms. So Icy and Glacier Boy.

On Thursday’s (Nov. 20) Verzuz battle between, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, comedian Gerald Huston started a bad rumor in the comment section. If you were simultaneously keeping an eye on the battle and comments, you may have seen it. The focus quickly moved from the battle onto this random rumor.

Honcho quickly took to Twitter to debunk that myth.

“Internet Crazy man, Not Weezy Daughter No!” He added the snowflake and fingers crossed emoji to signify the bond between he and Saweetie. In true fashion, Black Twitter took the rumor and ran with it. Check out some of the reactions below to this false claim.

Wait hold on … Quavo and Reginae was fucking ? pic.twitter.com/hBeoS6wuya — Youtube: excusemyKARIZMA (@excusemyKARIZMA) November 20, 2020

Birkin bag twitter finding out quavo cheated on saweetie pic.twitter.com/RVhgpCkNij — #EndSARS (@1Yoshanai) November 20, 2020

Saweetie waking up Quavo after scrolling through her tl😭 pic.twitter.com/dqNxz9olRJ — Milliż❄️ (@YBMillian21) November 20, 2020

Dutchavelli an alleged nonce, Russ getting corned by Steff London and is now Lil Baby Shark and Quavo cheating on Saweetie? It’s only mid-day 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OS4lKcoJ6I — adzz. #UgandaIsBleeding🇺🇬 (@adzz_s) November 20, 2020