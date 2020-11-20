Statik Selektah has released his new single “Play Around” bringing in 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Conway the Machine, and Allan Kingdom. The new release can be found on his ninth solo studio album, The Balancing Act, which is set to drop next Friday.



“Play Around was one of the first songs that I started on for the album, but the last one that I completely finished,” Statik said. “Conway went in, 2 Chainz talked that money talk and then Killer Mike came through at the last-minute and put that raw energy that I needed on that third verse.”



In addition to the aforementioned name, Nas, Jack Harlow, Griselda, Jadakiss, Dave East, Method Man, Joey Bada$$, Black Thought, Bun B, Paul Wall and many more will be featured on the album.



The title of the album highlights Selektah’s efforts of juggling responsibilities as a father, as an artist, as a producer, and as a DJ.



You can hear the new single below, check out the trackless and be sure to double back for the album next week.

1. The Healing ft. Black Thought

2. Keep It Moving ft. Nas, Joey Bada$$, & Gary Clark Jr

3. Play Around ft. Conway the Machine, 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, & Allan Kingdom

4. Hard Living ft. Dave East & Method Man

5. Time ft. Jack Harlow

6. Watch Me ft. Joey Bada$$

7. America is Cancelled ft. Jadakiss, Styles P, & Termanology

8. No Substitute ft. Benny The Butcher, Paul Wall, & Brady Watt

9. Off My Mind ft. Rome Streetz, Fly Anakin, & Haile Supreme

10. Welcome To The Game ft. Marlon Craft, KOTA The Friend, & Haile Supreme

11. Soul Custody ft. Evidence & Blu

12. No More ft. Lil Fame, Smoke DZA, & Rim da Villan

13. Ralph Laurens Closet ft. Thirstin Howl The 3rd & Sean Price

14. Balance Beam Ft Nick Grant, CJ Fly, & JFK

15. Way Up ft. Bun B, Havoc, & Haile Supreme

16. Immortal ft. Bobby Sessions & Harley Harl