Wack 100’s plan to get The Game and 50 Cent to the Verzuz stage is working accordingly. After the success of Gucci Mane and Jeezy’s battle, Verzuz has become a common ground to settle beefs in Hip-Hop.

Earlier this week, 50 Cent stopped by Big Boi’s Neighborhood. He was asked if he was willing to do a Verzuz with The Game. Although he agreed to doing so, he did lay down one ground rule. The West Coast rapper can not play any songs featuring Fif. As we all know, the G-Unit CEO hold the petty crown and wears it well.

The “Dreams” rapper was introduced to the world with two hits singles featuring 50 in “How We Do” and “Hate It Or Love It.” Although The Game whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, went on to have a solid career following those hits, it is a huge part of his catalog. At this point, whatever condition to get the two to the Verzuz stage would be monumental for not only their personal vendettas, but Hip-Hop as well.

The Game’s manager, Wack 100 has worked behind the scenes to facilitate. He recently took to Instagram to provide an update on where the battle is after 50 said his condition on Big Boi’s neighborhood. The post shows Fif and The Game talking.

“On this day hands were shook. @50cent @losangelesconfidential ACE OF DIAMONDS HOLLYWOOD STRIP CLUB, said Wack in his caption. #MONSTER WAS STANDING BEHING #GAME & Wack Was standing behind #50 our little way of personal insurance — @unclemurda what we doing go have that argument with that crazy ni**a I already had mine – #WeWitIt.”

It is only a matter of time before the Verzuz battle between 50 Cent and The Game occurs.