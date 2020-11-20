Vic Mensa went on the frontlines to assist the homeless population in Chicago with his Sleep Out event.
On Thursday at 6:00pm all the way to Friday 6:00am the rapper and the SaveMoneySaveLife team slept out on “The Ave” on 47th Street with the goal to raise $10,000.
The event was live-streamed to raise money for and awareness to the Covenant House Illinois and Chicago’s homeless youth.
Covenant hosts the annual event in collaboration with local artists, and with COVID-19 cases rising and effecting Black communities at a disproportionate rate, it’s important now more than ever to lend a helping hand.
During an interview with TMZ Live, Vic Mensa explained that he was inspired to help after learning that a large percentage of people experiencing homelessness are Black.
It looks like the event was a success from the footage that the rapper posted on his Instagram account.
Would you participate in a sleep out to help the homeless population in your city? If you want to help out in Chicago, Save Money Save Life is still accepting donations here.