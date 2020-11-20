Vic Mensa Hosted 12-Hour Sleep Out to Raise Money for the Homeless in Chicago

Vic Mensa went on the frontlines to assist the homeless population in Chicago with his Sleep Out event.

On Thursday at 6:00pm all the way to Friday 6:00am the rapper and the SaveMoneySaveLife team slept out on “The Ave” on 47th Street with the goal to raise $10,000.

The event was live-streamed to raise money for and awareness to the Covenant House Illinois and Chicago’s homeless youth.

Covenant hosts the annual event in collaboration with local artists, and with COVID-19 cases rising and effecting Black communities at a disproportionate rate, it’s important now more than ever to lend a helping hand.

During an interview with TMZ Live, Vic Mensa explained that he was inspired to help after learning that a large percentage of people experiencing homelessness are Black.

It looks like the event was a success from the footage that the rapper posted on his Instagram account.

Would you participate in a sleep out to help the homeless population in your city? If you want to help out in Chicago, Save Money Save Life is still accepting donations here.