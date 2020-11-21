Following the death of King Von this month, many of his friends have reportedly stepped up in an effort to partially fulfill the role that the slain rapper played in his family. 21 Savage found himself among that group as he most recently purchased a 2021 White Range Rover for Von’s sister, Kayla.

“2021 PAID FA,” she penned on Instagram with a bouquet of 21 roses. “WITH 21 ROSES! NOBODY EVA BOUGHT ME ROSES ! I LOVE MY BIG BROTHER @21savage #REALN***AFRRRRR 4L.”

In a statement, 21 Savage explained that King Von already had plans to purchase the vehicle for his sister’s upcoming birthday. In light of his passing, 21 Savage took it upon himself to complete the mission on his fallen friend’s behalf.

It was on November 6th that Von was shot and killed in Savage’s city of Atlanta during an altercation with Savannah rapper Quando Rondo outside of a nightclub.

Von’s family recently published a statement, thanking fans for their support both in life and in death. They also assured the public that they would honor his memory by carrying out the plans that the 26-year-old had for his debut Welcome To O’Block Album.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown their outpouring of love for King Von,” the statement reads. “You all played a massive role in Von’s legacy, and by continuing to play his music and sharing your stories about how he has inspired and influenced you all, you’re keeping his legacy alive.”