With her album Pretty B*tch Music on the way, Saweetie has released her video for the new single “Back to the Streets,” which features Jhené Aiko.



The new video is directed by Dave Meyers and takes viewers along with Saweetie as she rides bikes through alleys before taking off to the sky with Aiko, leaving exes behind.



“Back to the Streets” is co-produced by Timbaland and brings a merger of piano, drums, and a deep baseline to let the F-boys know their time is up.



“Back to the Streets” debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and it’s the #1 greatest gainer at radio this week.



You can see the video below.