Marvel has reportedly announced that the sequel to Black Panther will begin production in July 2021.

2021 is going to be a hectic year for the studio. Movies like Black Widow, Shang-Chi, Eternals, and Spider-Man 3 are all set to be released next year as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production on the sequel to the 2018 box office hit was originally supposed to start in March of next year, but that date was scrapped after Chadwick Boseman’s death in August.

Ever since Boseman’s death a few months ago after years of battling cancer, how to go forward with the series has been a topic of discussion. Many people have suggested the role of Black Panther to be recast, while others believe producers should follow the comic books and make T’Challa’s younger sister, Shuri, the Black Panther.

Marvel has already announced that they will not use a digital double for Boseman.

Narcos: Mexico actor, Tenoch Huerta, is in talks to play one of the antagonists, according to the THR. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to return for the sequel. There have been rumors floating around saying Wright’s character Shuri may take on a more “prominent” role.