Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for coronavirus. The positive result was confirmed to CNN by a spokesperson for Trump Jr., revealing the 42-year-old is asymptomatic.



“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” the spokesperson shared. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”



Trump Jr. would go on to release a video stating he is “totally asymptomatic” and is quarantining “out of an abundance of precaution.”



“I’ll follow the regular protocols. You know, take it seriously,” he said. “No reason to do anything otherwise, but again totally asymptomatic, which is what’s weird about it.”



In the past, Melania Trump, the president’s youngest son Barron and chief of staff Mark Meadows have all tested positive.

Did you notice it’s all from left-wing publications? Do you ever think I did it so that I could read through the comments to see all the tolerance from those who are preaching unity? Yeah maybe that’s it, I’ll get a video up on Facebook to highlight some of the best ones. https://t.co/72745vk6Ji — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 21, 2020